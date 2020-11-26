Watch Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in the Star-Studded First Trailer for Netflix’s The Prom

It's time to dance! Netflix has dropped the very first trailer for its starry musical movie The Prom and basically just made our Thanksgiving 10 times better.
Big Little Lies co-stars Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman reunited for the heartwarming Broadway adaptation, out Dec. 11. In the film, the actresses portray Broadway stars who travel to Indiana after student Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman) is barred from attending her school's prom with her girlfriend Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).
Emma opens the trailer explaining, "I just wanna go to prom like any other kid," as she begins her fight for love.
When the vibrantly-dressed Dee Dee Allen (Streep) hears about the conservative school rules, she tells fellow star Barry Glickman (James Corden) they should go to Indiana advocate for her. "We have got to go down there and raise holy hell," the legendary Oscar winner declares, and later says, "We're not monsters. We're cultural disruptors."
The Prom trailer gives a first look at all our favorite songs, too, like "Dance with You" and "It's Time to Dance."
Keegan-Michael Key plays Mr. Hawkins and Kerry Washington appears as Mrs. Greene, who fights to keep Emma out of the prom. "Your beliefs are not our beliefs," she says onscreen.
Just don't expect to see Ariana Grande or Awkwafina. The stars were originally slated to join the cast of Glee creator Ryan Murphy's latest glitzy project, but sadly dropped out after their castings were announced.
But the show must go on. In the words of Kidman, "Let's get this party started!" Cue the big dance numbers and watch the trailer here.