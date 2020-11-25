Watch Chris Evans Serenade Fans With His Marvelous Piano Skills

Related : Chris Evans & Aly Raisman's Adorable Puppy Playdate

Ludwig van Beethoven has nothing on the marvel-ous piano skills of Chris Evans.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Captain America star took to his Instagram Story to showcase his talents at tickling the ivories.

In the video—captioned, "Learning one of my favorites by Fabrizio Paterlini"— the actor can be seen seated at a piano as he played the sequence of notes with both hands, occasionally smirking into the camera.

Chris' fans loved the sneak peek into the star's hidden hobby. One Twitter user joked, "Funny how Mozart been real quiet ever since Chris Evans dropped this."

Another made some keen observations, tweeting, "I mean lots of people can play piano but hardly anyone's doing it like Chris Evans. Those smouldering looks into the camera, half closed eyelids with dreamy half smiles..while his fingers effortlessly tinkle the ivories. Dodger probably blissed out at his side."

Just in case anyone is keeping score, this adorable-yet-sexy video may give the 39-year-old an edge in the battle for the "best Chris."