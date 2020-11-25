Watch Chris Evans Serenade Fans With His Marvelous Piano Skills

Ludwig van Beethoven has nothing on the marvel-ous piano skills of Chris Evans.
On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Captain America star took to his Instagram Story to showcase his talents at tickling the ivories.
In the video—captioned, "Learning one of my favorites by Fabrizio Paterlini"— the actor can be seen seated at a piano as he played the sequence of notes with both hands, occasionally smirking into the camera.
Chris' fans loved the sneak peek into the star's hidden hobby. One Twitter user joked, "Funny how Mozart been real quiet ever since Chris Evans dropped this."
Another made some keen observations, tweeting, "I mean lots of people can play piano but hardly anyone's doing it like Chris Evans. Those smouldering looks into the camera, half closed eyelids with dreamy half smiles..while his fingers effortlessly tinkle the ivories. Dodger probably blissed out at his side."
Just in case anyone is keeping score, this adorable-yet-sexy video may give the 39-year-old an edge in the battle for the "best Chris."
As fans may remember, last month, screenwriter and television producer Amy Berg started a bit of buzz on Twitter when she shared headshots of Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine.
With the simple caption, "One has to go," the tweet created a frenzy of conversations and heated debates of which Chris should be booted, many voting for the Guardians of the Galaxy Chris.
With the simple caption, "One has to go," the tweet created a frenzy of conversations and heated debates about which Chris should get the boot, many voting for the Guardians of the Galaxy Chris.
Since the Knives Out actor already has the tattoos, the abs, an adorable dog and a NSFW video floating around the Internet, we'd say, right now, he's leading the race.
As fans may remember, back in September, Mr. Evans, accidentally leaked his own nudes. He innocently shared a recorded video of himself playing a game of Heads Up with his family. However, when the video ended, the camera roll allegedly displayed a photo of his penis and another of his face with the text, "guard that p---y."
Although the video was quickly deleted, the damage was done. The actor then leaned into the chaos he created. The following day, he tweeted, "Now that I have your attention .... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" Now that's one way of getting people to the polls.