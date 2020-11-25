Fall in Love With Gigi Hadid's Sweetest Moments With Her Baby Girl

Related : Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable New Photos With Baby Girl "Bestie"

Gigi Hadid has so much to be thankful for this year.

Just one day before celebrating her first Thanksgiving as a mom, the supermodel took to Instagram and shared a brand-new photo with her baby girl.

While the 25-year-old is trying to give her and Zayn Malik's two-month-old daughter privacy, fans were able to see her curly hair while enjoying the great outdoors.

It's just one of the many mother-daughters moments Gigi has shared with her 61 million followers in recent weeks. And while the fashion week veteran knows fans want to learn more about her parenthood journey, Gigi is trying to savor each and every milestone in private.

"I am overwhelmed with the many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love—and I will slowly probably share them," she previously shared on Instagram. "If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!!"