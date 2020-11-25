Prince Harry's Uncle Charles Spencer Speaks Out About Meghan Markle's Miscarriage

Related : Meghan Markle Says "It's Good to Be Home" After Royal Exit

Prince Harry's uncle and the late Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer has offered his public condolences to his nephew and his wife, Meghan Markle, for her miscarriage.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, revealed in a New York Times op-ed published on Wednesday, Nov. 25, that she had suffered a pregnancy loss in July. She wrote that it happened at home while she was taking care of her and Harry's 18-month-old son, Archie Harrison.

"I can't imagine the agony for any couple losing a child in this way and it's so very, very sad," Diana's brother said on the U.K. show Lorraine. "All thoughts with them today."

E! News has learned that Meghan and Harry shared the news of the miscarriage with their families and that the duchess wanted to share her experience with the public to start the healing process for different types of loss from this whole year. Harry was supportive and they made the decision together to open up about this. E! News has also learned that the two are doing well.