Supermodel Coco Rocha Gives Birth to Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name

Coco Rocha has welcomed a baby girl into the world.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, the supermodel took to Instagram to announce the birth of her and her husband James Conan's daughter. The proud parents even shared the name of their new bundle of joy, Iley Ryn Coran.

"My husband @jamesedwardconran and I are so thankful to have had a safe delivery and to finally bring baby @ileyconran home to her big sister @ioniconran and big brother @iverconran," the 32-year-old wrote. "It was love at first sight for everyone and we're all so excited to bunker down and cuddle up as a family this winter [red heart emoji] iley ryn [red heart emoji]."

This is Coco and James' third child together. Iley was brought home to meet siblings Iver Eames Coran, 2, and Ioni James Coran, 5.

Back in September, the supermodel mom and her fashionable baby bump made an epic scene at this year's Christian Siriano's spring-summer 2021 runway show.