Get Ready for the Holidays with These Festive Offerings

Silent Night? Yeah, right!
When it comes to the holiday season, you can be sure that there's always hustle and bustle: checking to-do lists, running about and getting everyone together. While this year may look a little different than years gone by, there's still room for a bit of festive magic, whether that's in-person with loved ones, celebrating with friends or catching-up on a video call.
To get you in the spirit, we've rounded up some of our favourite products for having a wonderful time, without the fuss. Tick off tablewear, tunes and tipples from your 'To Buy' list and pick up a bargain or two in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales! You'll be breathing a sigh of relief come December.
JBL PartyBox On The Go
Turn up the volume, it's karaoke time! From poolside to couch time, the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go lets you see, hear and feel the beat. Thisparty-starer allows you to press play on your holiday playlist via Bluetooth, USB, AUX and TWS (True Wireless Stereo) connectivity, or grab a friend and belt out some Mariah Carey with the JBL wireless mics. With a bottle opener, padded shoulder strap, rechargeable battery and IPX4 splash-proof protection, this is one investment that will pay off for Christmases to come.
Luigi Bormioli Mixology Crystal Spritz Glass
Chin-chin! Be your own Mixmaster with these dazzling, delicate glasses that are sure to impress your guests. Made in Italy, this set of four glasses are crafted with a small and narrow body that concentrates the aromas of your spirits or liqueurs for the ultimate savoring sensation on the palette. Ideal for entertaining the most jolly of guests, the stems feature Titanium reinforcement for strength and resistance to breakage. Dishwasher safe too!
Lyre's Non-Alcholic Spirits
Leave 'getting lit' to the Christmas tree and indulge in the ultimate mocktail with the Lyre's range. These spirits look, taste and dance around the palate just like the original, with the inclusion of any alcohol. Muddle up a storm with their White Cane Spirit, or get fizzy with an Italian Orange spritz. Any way you mix it, it's a great alternative to the heavier stuff this season, while still remaining big on taste.
Nespresso Original Festive Coffee Advent Calendar
Because why should kids have all the fun? Count down to Christmas with this unique advent calendar with a twist. Fire up your Nespresso machine and enjoy a different coffee capsule each morning to get you through the festive season. Containing a mix of favourites, limited edition, single origin and decaffeinated capsules, be sure to get in quick each morning to open the numbered door. Number 24 has a extra-special surprise! Score one of these adult treats on sale in Nespresso's Black Friday sales.
Stanley Rogers Multi Height Serving Board Large
Platter up! This crafty serving platter suits a host of situations, made possible by it's adjustable height and positioning. With a Buffet style (14.5cm off the table), Tapas style (10cm off the table), Bento style (3.5cm off the table) and Platter style (flat on table), you'll be sitting pretty wherever your serve up your grazing board. Finished with quality stainless steel legs, we're putting this one on our wishlist for Santa.
Connect SmartHome Smart RGB Festoon Lights
Light up the night and adorn your outdoor living space with this customisable festoon string light set. Whether it's for an intimate family setting or the perfect Zoom party backdrop, these bulbs instantly make any space more inviting. It has the ability to set different colours and also comes with pre-set lighting modes, all via the Connect SmartHome app. It even works with voice commands via your favourite virtual assistants, so "Hey Alexa, make it shine!".
Oil Garden Aromatic Spice Essential Oil Blend
Sugar, spice and everything nice...check your oil diffuser twice! This oil truly smells like Christmas baking. Evoke the aroma of gingerbread cookies with this scrumptious essential oil blend, perfect for setting the mood at holiday gatherings. Pop a few drops of this aromatic mix of Sweet Orange, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Clove and Nutmeg in your favourite diffuser for the sweetest of Season's Greetings. Check out their deals in the Black Friday sales too!
Culinary Co Tree Cookie Cutter Book Stainless Steel
O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree...Thy leaves are so darn tasty. Get the whole family involved for this delicious twist on the conventional table centrepiece, and you'll have them entertained for hours. This kit comes with everything you need to create your very own edible tree, perfect for the dinner table, or to decorate the mantelpiece. Just whip together your favourite sugar cookie recipe, bake and decorate. This one gets a star in our books!
L'Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar
"All I want for Christmas is..." 24 mini-treats from L'Occitane, waiting behind closed doors! Evoke your inner child as you discover a new product each day hidden within the Classic Beauty Advent Calendar, illustrated by award-winning French illustrator, Édith Carron. Experience brand favourites like Immortelle Precious Cream, Verbena Shower Gel and Shea Butter Hand Cream; try them out over Decemeber and shop the full size in the Summer sales.
philosophy ‘Cozy By the Fire' Bubble Bath and Shower Gel
While the sound of getting 'cozy by the fire' is enticing, nothing beats stepping into a luxurious, warm bath after a long day of entertaining. Cleanse, nourish and condition the body from head to toe with philosophy's signature formula, encased in lush scented layers of tropical jasmine and spicy red flowers. If you treat yourself to one item this holiday season, let it be this gift of relaxation and self-care.
Barker's New Zealand Dessert Sauces
Sweet toothes rejoice, for the most wonderful time of the year is here. Prime your pud', top your pav' or cascade your Christmas cake with these wickedly good sauces - a gift from our friends across the ditch. Coming in three decadent flavours (Rich Chocolate, Luscious Strawberry or Butterscotch Caramel), these Vegan-friendly and gluten-free toppings are sure to go down a hit.
Buzz Off! Thermacell Mini Halo Repeller
Give bugs and insects the flick this Summer with this discreet yet effective pest repeller. The handy outdoor gadget provide a 21m square zone of protection from pesky mosquitoes - perfect to keep you comfortable and insect-free as you enjoy your Holiday feasts. Not only has it been provento be 98% effective, you can wave goodbye to messy sprays or oily lotions, open flames or smoky candles. Turn it on and the mosquitoes are gone!
Christmas By Ladelle Sparkle Dinner Set White & Gold
All that glitters really is gold when it comes to tablewear. This chic and delicately patterned set contains 12 pieces including dinner plates, side plates and bowls, perfect for plating up entrees, roasts, salads or pudding. Made from porcelain and finished with sparkle trim around the edges, this easy-care set is durable and sturdy (but take note, it must be hand-washed to keep it shining!). At this price, you can add two or three sets to cart to cater for the whole family.
