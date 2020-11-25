Widow of Prince Charles' Friend Killed in Avalanche Says She Was "Horrified" By The Crown

Related : "The Crown": Emma Corrin & Josh O'Connor Talk Role Challenges

The Crown has tackled many tough issues in its four seasons, but the family of Major Hugh Lindsay was hoping the series' writers would skip over his accidental death out of consideration of their grief.

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Lindsay's widow, Sarah Horsley, revealed that she was so "horrified" by the idea of the show creators adapting the 1988 disaster for television, she asked them to reconsider including the traumatic event in the fourth season. She explained, "I wrote to them asking them not to do it, not to use the accident. I suppose members of the royal family have to grin and bear it, but for me it's a very private tragedy."

In response, Horsley received what she described as a "very kind letter" stating that the show "understood" her concerns but they were unable to grant her request. She added that the letter expressed their hope she will "feel that they deal with difficult subject matters with integrity and great sensitivity."

Additionally, Horsely said she declined an invitation to see an early screening of the episode.

Horsley explained she is "very concerned about the [episode's] impact on my daughter," who she was pregnant with at the time of the Major's death. "I won't be watching it, it's just too upsetting to see something like that," she said. "Perhaps at some point in the future, Alice and I will watch it quietly together. It will be tough. My daughter has only heard about the accident from me because she wasn't even born when it happened."