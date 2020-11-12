Step Up Your Mani-Pedi Game with These Hand and Nail Essentials

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Raise your hand if your hands are drier than ever.
We're quick to pamper our face and skin, so why do our hands always get left out? After a rough year with hand sanitization at an all-time high, it's no wonder our fingers and nails are dry and damaged.
"It's a catch 22—we need to use soap and water to wash our hands to effectively remove dirt and germs, but in doing so, we are also irritating our skin and removing natural oils that are there to protect our skin," says dermatologist Tiffany J. Libby.
If your precious paws have seen better days, or you just want to treat your nails without further damage, we've got the recommendations for you. From nail polish that nourishes, to sweet relief for cracked hands and creams that smell divine, read on to discover your next hand holy grail.
Ecoya Juniper Berry & Mint Fragranced Hand Wash
Avoid harsh chemicals and fragrances while at home with the ultra-lush Ecoya hand wash at your basin. Free from parabens, propylene glycol and silicone, this gel-like formula will keep your hands clean but soft after use. Available in two exclusive kitchen scents, our favorite is the Juniper Berry & Mint.
DU'IT Tough Hands for Her
For times when your hands need a little tough love, this hand cream is the toughest around. Infused with Niacinamide (B3) to repair and illuminate, chapped skin and cracked hands don't stand a chance – you'll find relief almost immediately from it. This non-greasy, no-nonsense formula is a savior for your bedside table, car glovebox or handbag, so stock up!
Hanami Nail Polish in Crave You
If you're craving a natural alternative to the harsh chemical effects of traditional polish, yet still want the same full-coverage pay-off, Hanami's offering is a game-changer. Made from 82% naturally sourced ingredients such as sugarcane, cotton, corn and cassava, you can apply this glossy paint to your paws and breath easy (literally) knowing there's no nasties in the bottle. Easy to apply and streak-free, this perfect pink only needs two coats to deliver maximum colour and shine for your next manicure. Australian-made and owned, as well as cruelty free, there's no reason not to pick up a few shades to add to your collection!
Essie Gel Couture Top Coat
When you need your nails to last all-week long but can't get to the salon, you can count on this little wonder. Essie's top coat seals in polish and helps to protect nails, while delivering a high-shine, no chip finish. Get the results of a gel polish without the UV lamp, and the unique brush design makes it a cinch to apply.
Jurlique Moisturising Hand Sanitizer
For those times you absolutely need to use hand sanitizer, rely on a formula that will remove bacteria but not every layer of skin along with it. The new formulation from Jurlique infuses botanicals known for their cleansing and purifying properties like Peppermint, Lemon Balm and Lavender to ensure your hands remain germ-free and moisturized. An absolute must-have during these hard times.
Tweezerman Mini Nail Rescue Kit
Save your nails a trip to the salon with this oh-so-cute mini manicure set. Including a Mini hangnail and cuticle snipper, Pocket Sapphire nail file, Mini pushy and nail cleaner in a handbag-friendly case, you'll never have an excuse for gnawing on your nails again. Finished in super slick stainless steel, this little goody bag is perfect for on-the-go touch-ups.
Sally Hansen Good. Kind. Pure. Nail Polish in Pink Cardamom
100% vegan and plant based, make your next nail makeover a healthy one. Free from the strong chemicals and ammonia regular nail polish contains, this guilt-free pamper session in a bottle comes in 30 shades inspired by nature. Delivering a smooth and glossy finish, we love the vegan brush bristles for a no-mess application.
L’Occitane Shea Butter One-Minute Hand Scrub
Happy hands are healthy hands, so shed those cracked and dried layers with the ultimate in skin salvation: the one-minute hand scrub. Just like you'd use to exfoliate the body in the shower, this small-and-mighty tube contains a gentle gel-like formula to remove dead cells and smooth rough surfaces. Did we mention it also contains Shea butter?
Grown Alchemist Intensive Hand Cream Persian Rose
Treat your hands and nails to a luxury experience with this super creamy, intensely hydrating hand cream. Australian made and packed with soothing botanicals, this cream will leave your hands seriously soft and replenished after just one use. The floaty floral scent is also highly addictive, so you might want to stock up.
OPI Pro Spa Nail & Cuticle Oil To Go
OPI is a beauty salon favourite for many reasons: quality, reliability and results. Get that freshly-manicured feel at home with this nourishing cuticle oil, enriched with grape seed, sesame, kukui, sunflower & cupuaçu oils. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, apply a few drops before bed and wake up with happy hands.
While you're on a self-care kick, try one of these 23 clean, eco-friendly face and skincare masks.