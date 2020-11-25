Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at The Max, Bayside & More of the Saved by the Bell Set

Before Principal Belding can barge in and mutter his infamous, "Hey, hey, hey..." we'll tell you what's going on here: Peacock's reimagined version of Saved by the Bell premieres today, Nov. 25.
That's right, Zack Morris, Jessie Spano, A.C. Slater, Kelly Kapowski and more of your (former!) favorite Bayside High students are back, and to make things even better, they're joined by a whole new generation of students.
The fresh take on the beloved '90s sitcom perfectly blends the old with the new, and E! has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the set to prove it. As Elizabeth Berkley puts it, "Fans of the old show will be so excited to see the original set."
In the above clip, Elizabeth and her Saved by the Bell co-star Mario Lopez take fans back to the halls of Bayside, showing just how little has changed since the 1993 finale. The showrunners paid close attention to the tiniest of details, from the lockers to the wood paneling in the principal's office. If you look closely, you'll notice that Principal Belding's successor, Principal Toddman, even has the original nameplate from the '90s version of the show!
And while Slater is no longer a member of Bayside's wrestling team, he's still showing off his singlet—except, not on his body. Instead, the now-high school athletic director has it proudly displayed in his office.
Mario's convinced he could still make the look work today, though. "I can still rock my wrestling singlet from back in high school," he says to Elizabeth before lifting up his shirt. "Wanna see?" As she's quick to respond, "No!"
However, fans of the original Saved by the Bell will want to see where the two actors are hanging out: at The Max! Staying true to the O.G. hangout spot, the new set includes a number of props from the original production, including the gang's booth, arcade games, the classic neon sign in the window, and while he's not a prop, Max himself.
See what else you recognize from the classic Saved by the Bell by watching the complete behind-the-scenes tour in the above clip. Then, keep scrolling to find out what your favorite characters are up to on the reimagined version, in addition to meeting the new cast.
Saved by the Bell is now available to stream on Peacock.
