Taylor Swift's folklore Sweeps 2021 Grammys Nominations

This is not folklore: Taylor Swift just received six nominations for the 2021 Grammys!
On Tuesday, Nov. 24, it was announced that the superstar singer is up for numerous awards for her eighth studio album, folklore, including Best Pop Solo Performance for "cardigan," Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "exile," Best Pop Vocal Album for folklore, Album of the Year, as well as Song of the Year for "cardigan."
Swift was also nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats, which she wrote alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber.
These nominations come just days after the "cardigan" artist picked up multiple awards at the 2020 American Music Awards. While virtually accepting the award for Artist of the Year, T.Swift, referenced her ongoing music battle and revealed she couldn't be at the ceremony because she's currently re-recording "all my old music."
As fans may recall, Swift recorded her latest album in secret amid the coronavirus pandemic and the record has received rave reviews since its surprise release in July. "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore," the 10-time Grammy winner wrote over the summer. "Surprise [hug emoji] Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into."
When the album dropped, Swift explained the story behind her new 16-track record.
"In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness," she shared. "Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I've told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it's up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now."
Prior to today, Swift had been nominated for 35 Grammys. She won her first-ever Grammy during the pre-show telecast in 2010, picking up the award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her song "White Horse." That same year, "White Horse" also won for Best Country Song, while Swift also picked up Grammys for Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Fearless.
In 2012, Swift won Best Country Song and Best Country Solo performance for her hit "Mean," which she wrote about a critic of her music. The following year, Swift's song "Safe & Sound" with The Civil Wars won a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media. At the 2016 Grammys, Swift picked up three more awards, scoring wins for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for 1989. Swift and Kendrick Lamar's star-studded "Bad Blood" visual also won a Grammy for Best Music Video that year.
Fans can see how many more awards Swift adds to her collection when the 2021 Grammys air on Jan. 31, 2021.