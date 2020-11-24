Nikki Bella Shares Baby Matteo’s Adorable Reaction to Dad Artem Chigvintsev’s DWTS Win

Like father, like son!
On Monday night, Artem Chigvintsev and Dancing With the Stars partner Kaitlyn Bristowe were crowned the winners of the season 29 competition series on Monday, Nov. 23! Of course the mirriorball trophy in itself was incredible, but the only thing that could make the moment any sweeter was Artem's baby boy Matteo Chigvintsev cheering his father on.
Nikki Bella posted a sweet video of her son's reaction to his dad's big win and it is absolutely adorable. Nikki is seen in the video with her sister Brie Bella and her newborn son Buddy Danielson. The two were preparing to give the boys a bath when they heard the exciting news.
The superstar athlete lead Matteo in a sing-a-long of "If You're Happy And You Know It" but changed the words a tiny bit to commemorate the happy occasion. "If you're happy and you know it sing I love you daddy," she crooned alongside her giggling baby boy. Talk about goals.
"Yay!!! @theartemc & @kaitlynbristowe !!!! Wow what an amazing season!! And way to conquer a dream!! Both of you!" Nikki captioned the video. "Love you girly! And Artem love you so much! Beyond proud of you! I know what this truly means to you! And my heart couldn't be happier for you!!"
Artem and Kaitlyn were just as excited over their win, but with a little less cuteness overload. This was Artem's first win in his nine seasons as a pro. Kaitlyn posted a picture of herself and fellow contestant Nev Schulman on Instagram shortly after her win and poked a little fun at herself.
"It's the humor for me. Thought I was being catfished when I won tonight," she shared. "Nev you're a beautiful dancer and I hate you. Xoxoxo."