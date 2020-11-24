Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Their "Complete and Utter Grief" After Pregnancy Loss

Related : Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are opening up about her pregnancy loss in their first joint interview since the heartbreaking news.

"I definitely give myself permission to have complete and utter grief," Teigen told Michael Strahan during the Nov. 24 episode of Good Morning America. "Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I'm doing, I always say, 'I'm OK today.'"

In late September, the pair revealed to their followers that they'd lost their son Jack 20 weeks into the pregnancy. "I didn't know that we could experience this grief and also share it," Legend said. "But when we did, it really meant so much to so many people and it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. And I'm just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it."

Throughout the early stages of grieving, Teigen received thousands of letters from fans. She found support in them and also in her husband of seven years. "Obviously it's so painful to go through something like this as a woman, something that was inside your body that you were nurturing and taking care of," the cookbook author continued, "but, obviously, there's a father involved. And the support for the both of us has just been so beautiful, so incredible."