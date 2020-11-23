Chloe x Halle Want to Build a Snowman in Disney Holiday Singalong Sneak Peek

Would you build a snowman if Chloe x Halle asked?

The musical duo are getting a little chilly next week for The Disney Holiday Singalong, a variety special packed with cozy, wintery performances from a whole bunch of stars. Chloe and Halle Bailey are performing "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" from Frozen, and we've got an exclusive sneak peek at their snowy number.

Disney appears to have stepped things up since their early-pandemic singalongs, which mostly featured stars singing from their own homes. Chloe and Halle are performing on an actual set with a snowman who appears to have already been built, and their wardrobe even matches the snowy vibes in color, if not in practicality.

It makes little sense that Chloe is wearing a crop top and shorts while future Disney Princess Halle is wearing a giant, incredible puffy coat, but that's Disney magic for you.