How Khloe Kardashian Really Feels About Tristan Thompson’s Move to the Boston Celtics

Tristan Thompson is Boston bound! The basketball star has reached a reported two-year, $19 million deal to play for the Boston Celtics.
Rob and Kim Kardashian have already congratulated Tristan, with the KKW founder writing on her Instagram Story, "Boston here we come!!!" But where does Khloe Kardashian stand?
Naturally, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans are wondering if Khloe will be following her on-again, off-again boyfriend across the country. It's easy to see why that might be the case—she and daughter True Thompson made the move from Calabasas to Cleveland in 2018 while he played for the Cavaliers.
However, a lot has happened since then. The pair split in February 2019 after he was accused of cheating. As viewers of the KUWTK season 19 finale know, Khloe was hesitant about getting back together with Tristan. However, it couldn't have been more clear on Halloween this year that the parents are officially back on. C'mon, they dressed as Cleopatra and Mark Antony!
As Tristan now prepares to head off to Boston, a source exclusively tells E! News how Khloe really feels about the whole thing.
The source says, "Khloe is supportive of Tristan and his career. She is very much settled with True in L.A. and doesn't intend to uproot her and their life." But ultimately any final plans are up in the air. We're told, "They don't know what's going to happen. They are still figuring things out."
The career change comes just as the lovers reunited this fall.
Tristan admitted on KUWTK, "I want my baby back. I want my queen back."
When he confessed to Kris Jenner than he had let Khloe down, the mom responded, "Well, because you hurt her, you hurt me, you hurt all of us. The bottom line is we just want her to be happy and we want you to be happy and we want you to be happy as a family and we want True to be happy."
Khloe said on the E! show that they're "in a really good place." During the pandemic, she explained, "He's been super helpful and, when I was isolated, he would help with so many responsibilities."
A source told E! News back in October how Tristan was angling for reconciliation. "Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her," the insider said. "He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he's slowly finding his way back in."
The athlete is still putting in extra effort to show his love, and sent her a massive bouquet after her People's Choice Awards win last week. Khloe is said to be taking it slow after the cheating scandals and has opened up about the "enormous rebuilding this takes."
But don't think for a minute that their make up has anything to do with a baby No. 2. A Twitter user speculated in November, "I'm still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she's pregnant." And Khlo-Money shot back, "Well my abs say otherwise babe."
She hasn't commented publicly on the Celtics yet, instead posting on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 23, to celebrate her relationship with bestie Malika Haqq. Khloe wrote, "Forever thankful! Forever grateful! That's my girl we are just getting started."
Take a look back at Khloe and Tristan's romance.