The Mandalorian Fans Are Comparing This Mistake to Game of Thrones' Coffee Cup

Hey, mistakes happen—even in a galaxy far, far away.

Fans of The Mandalorian thought they spotted a small snafu in season two's fourth episode "Chapter 12: The Siege."

In the episode (warning: some spoilers ahead), the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) sought to take out an old Imperial base to keep the planet Nevarro safe. But after they broke in with Mythrol (Horatio Sanz), they realized it wasn't quite as abandoned as they'd assumed and it wasn't just a military base—it was also a lab.

At one point, the characters fought off two individuals attempting to destroy the base's system and keep the intel a secret. But it wasn't the action-packed scene that caught viewers' attention. It was…a person wearing blue jeans?

That's right. Eagle-eyed followers spotted someone sporting jeans and a T-shirt in the left corner of the shot (just behind Weathers). Considering the attire hardly matched the rest of the cast's costumes, many assumed the unexpected cameo was accidentally made by a crew member.