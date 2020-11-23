Al Roker Returns to Today 2 Weeks After Undergoing Prostate Cancer Surgery

Back in action!

On Monday, Nov. 23 Al Roker made his triumphant return back to the Today show two weeks after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer. The host looked great as he shared some words with fans about his health and was welcomed back by his co-hosts.

"I feel good. I really do," Roker shared with his fellow hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin. "Let me tell ya. Look, after the first week you can get that catheter out. Suddenly, I'm feeling good."

Roker was in good spirits and even poked a little fun at himself. He joked that now he has something in common with his wife saying, "I told Deborah and all you ladies out there who have children that I'm kegeling right now." Savannah and Hoda were quick to tell Al that might be a little TMI. Roker also revealed what's in store for his journey going forward.