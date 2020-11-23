American Music AwardsTwilightCHARLI D'AMELIOTotal BellasShop E!VideosPhotos
Watch a Below Deck Guest Fawn Over Deckhand James in Front of His Girlfriend

Check out an exclusive sneak peek of tonight's all-new Below Deck below!

By Allison Crist Nov 23, 2020 4:00 PMTags
Judging by this exclusive sneak peek clip of tonight's all-new Below Deck, someone's got a not-so-secret admirer!

Surprisingly, said admirer is a charter guest. And even though he's clearly spoken for since he's on board with his girlfriend, he can't help but fawn over Deckhand James Hough

"I have a question," the guest says to his girlfriend in front of James and Chief Stewardess Francesca Rubi as they clean up for the night. "Why is a good looking guy like him working on a yacht like this?"

"That's a good question," James responds, following the girlfriend's response of "Woah."

The flattery continues, and the guest even compares James to Tom Hardy.

"That's a good shout!" James tells him. "We're fast becoming friends."

At this point Francesca joins the group, but the guest isn't done. "Francesca, that's the hottest guy right there," he says. "Out of all the guys, is that your favorite? Tom Hardy right there?"

Francesca evades the question, explaining that she doesn't have a favorite crewmember: "They're all my favorites!"

Meanwhile, the guest's girlfriend is starting to appear annoyed. 

"I think I'm worried about my boyfriend," she half-jokes before declaring that she's "pretty bored," and heading to bed. 

Her boyfriend follows, and soon, Francesca does the same after James offers to finish the dishes—but now before he can say, "Sorry, watch out for my ass! I've got a great ass."

"Tom Hardy ass," Francesca jokes. 

Watch the complete sneak peek in the above clip.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo, and you can also watch previous seasons on Peacock

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

