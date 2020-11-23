Jennifer Lopez's 2020 American Music Awards Performance Spurs Beyoncé Comparisons

The 2020 American Music Awards are still going strong!

It's safe to say for tonight's ceremony, celebrities aren't missing a beat. While the award show has appeared slightly different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean it hasn't been full of memorable moments.

For one, Taraji P. Henson has nailed her hosting duties at the star-studded affair. Not to mention, Justin Bieber, who performed for the first time in four years, gave one moving performance with Shawn Mendes.

However, they weren't the only ones to get people buzzing. Jennifer Lopez and Maluma hit the stage with a fiery performance to their chart-topping tunes "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" from their upcoming movie Marry Me.

J.Lo donned a black barely-there catsuit by LaQuan Smith that had peek-a-boo material and a velvet bodice. She also kept her short hairdo and rocked a "wet" hairstyle, which she debuted on the red carpet.

But from her 'do to her risqué ensemble, many couldn't help but compare Jennifer's look and performance to Beyoncé's from the 2014 Grammy Awards performance to "Drunk in Love."