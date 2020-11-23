Bachelorette Star Tayshia Adams Serves Extreme Glamour at the 2020 American Music Awards

Related : American Music Awards 2019: By The Numbers

It was a big night for Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams—and she didn't have to hand out a single rose!

On Sunday, Nov. 22, the reality star appeared at the 2020 American Music Awards where she was set to present.

Tayshia wore a glamorous long-sleeved blue, gold, and black mini dress. She also rocked long braids for the event, which she teased days before the show on Instagram. "Ya girl got BRAIDS!" she wrote on Nov. 20. "I'm presenting at the @amas this Sunday so I had go for a fun look!!"

The annual awards show, which looks slightly different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is still one for the books, with performers like Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd. Plus, Taraji P. Henson hosted the awards ceremony.

While Tayshia may not be a music industry insider, she is pretty important to the fabric of pop culture this year. The former phlebotomist, who is now pursuing a career in interior design, appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019, and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, where she fell for fan favorite John Paul Jones. While that match wasn't meant to be, Tayshia returned to ABC's dating franchise in November when she took over as the Bachelorette for Clare Crawley. As fans know, Clare exited the show after finding love midway through the season with Dale Moss.

Tayshia was told about Clare's potential exit before she made the official decision, along with Chris Harrison to follow her heart with Dale. Therefore, Tayshia was able to wait in the wings. Speaking to E! News earlier this month, she opened up about the wild process.