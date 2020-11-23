Monday Cheat Sheet: Untangling Taylor Swift's Biggest Easter Eggs Yet and Charli D'Amelio's Dramatic Week

It's a short week, so we won't hold you up with anything too bleak.

As we head into Thanksgiving, we couldn't help but wonder about all the pop culture moments that have us feeling fulfilled. There are all the shows we binged—Selling Sunset, Emily in Paris, The Crown—and all the celebrity babies we welcomed who have us truly thrilled.

We can't forget all the times Kelly Ripa shared a Mark Consuelos thirst trap. Or, how Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" made us want to learn to dance...and rap. We loved the feuds that made our jaws drop. And, shoutout to all the stars brave enough for a major hair chop. (We're looking at you Demi Lovato.)

Plus, of course, there's you, dear reader. Thank you for (sometimes) being our biggest cheerleader. Now to wrap up this truly terrible rhyme, scroll ahead for everything you need to know big time.