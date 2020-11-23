Monday Cheat Sheet: Untangling Taylor Swift's Biggest Easter Eggs Yet and Charli D'Amelio's Dramatic Week

It's a short week, so we won't hold you up with anything too bleak.
As we head into Thanksgiving, we couldn't help but wonder about all the pop culture moments that have us feeling fulfilled. There are all the shows we binged—Selling Sunset, Emily in Paris, The Crown—and all the celebrity babies we welcomed who have us truly thrilled.
We can't forget all the times Kelly Ripa shared a Mark Consuelos thirst trap. Or, how Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" made us want to learn to dance...and rap. We loved the feuds that made our jaws drop. And, shoutout to all the stars brave enough for a major hair chop. (We're looking at you Demi Lovato.)
Plus, of course, there's you, dear reader. Thank you for (sometimes) being our biggest cheerleader. Now to wrap up this truly terrible rhyme, scroll ahead for everything you need to know big time.
Explaining The Savage TikTok Drama
It's been a sassy, moody, nasty week for Charli D'Amelio and her sister Dixie D'Amelio. It all started when the sisters were called out for their less-than-perfect behavior on an episode of their YouTube series. In it, Charli complained to James Charles about her TikTok follower count while Dixie threw up a snail served to her by chef Aaron May. Amid the intense backlash—which actually saw Charli lose more than 500,000 followers—the 16-year-old went on Instagram Live to apologize, calling the emotional ordeal "one huge misunderstanding."
But the saga doesn't stop there. After YouTuber Trisha Paytas decided to weigh in for no apparent reason, Dixie shared a clip of herself dancing to audio of Trisha saying the n-word. This, unsurprisingly, only caused more criticism, leading the 19-year-old to take down the controversial video. "i posted a tiktok with the intention of making a point that didn't need to be made," she wrote in an apology, later adding, "it was dumb and tone deaf of me."
Thankfully, this journey ends on a high note: On Sunday, Nov. 22, Charli officially hit 100 million followers, a record for the app.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood...
Brad Pitt awed us with his heart—and his looks. Earlier in the week, the 56-year-old actor was spotted unloading a truck in South Central L.A. And before you make a "what's in the box" joke, let's be clear: He was being a truly good human and handing out groceries to low-income families in the neighborhood.
Always on trend, he also sported 2020's hottest looks during his day of volunteering, wearing an oversized flannel, distressed jeans and a mask. His grungy look was only made that much better by his perfectly tousled locks. As Schitt's Creek writer Monica Heisey put it, "romantic and indeed poignant that Brad Pitt is morphing into 1990s Jen Aniston."
Reunited and It Feels So Good...
But it doesn't look as it seems. When Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were spotted making out in New Orleans, fans actually overlooked the serious PDA and zeroed in on the massive diamond ring she was wearing on that finger. And while we hate to put a damper on things, that eye-catching sparkler is just something borrowed...from a movie set.
Yep, the duo are simply re-shooting scenes for their upcoming movie Dark Water, in which they (surprise) play a married couple. That doesn't mean wedding bells are completely out of the question. But, for now, a source says they're just "so happy to be around each other."
Are You Ready For It?
We are never, ever getting over Taylor Swift's sneaky Easter eggs. Her latest? A black-and-white picture of her on the couch captioned, "not a lot going on at the moment." Now, if you're new here, allow us to explain. Way back when, she wore the same message on a t-shirt in her "22" music video and, in April, she used the caption while secretly recording folklore. So, it's safe to say, we've seen this film before and we did like the ending.
Naturally, Swifties already have their theories. While some assume it's a new album and others think it's an "Exile" music video, the vast majority say the cryptic note is related to her plans to re-record her first five studio albums, which is why she missed the American Music Awards. "RED IS DEFINITELY COMING," wrote one fan. Guessed another, "Re-recording of 'Red' will be released on December 12th."
Not to mention, she recently did make a nod toward the 2012 Red era when she debuted straight hair with curled bangs. Now, if you need us, we'll be decoding that astrological chart from her AMAs acceptance speech.
Before You Go...
