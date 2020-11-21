Alex Trebek Was Cremated and Ashes Sent Home to His Wife, Death Certificate Shows

Alex Trebek has returned home.
The longtime Jeopardy! host died at age 80 on Nov. 8 after battling pancreatic cancer. On Friday, Nov. 20, The Blast published a copy of his death certificate, which states he died at home and was later cremated. It lists his final resting place as Studio City, California, where he lived with his wife of 30 years, Jean Trebek.
"My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity," Jean, who shares a son and daughter with Alex, wrote on Instagram on Nov. 11. "Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much. Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek."
Jeopardy! producers announced Alex's death in a statement on social media and said at the time that his family had not announced plans for a service, but that gifts in his memory can go to the humanitarian organization World Vision.
The death certificate also states that Alex battled pancreatic cancer for 22 months. The host revealed his diagnosis in a YouTube video In March 2019. While undergoing treatments, Alex continued to host Jeopardy!.
After announcing his death, producers said in their statement that the host's last day in the studio was on Oct. 29, a little more than a week before he died, and that the final 35 Jeopardy! episodes he hosted will air through Dec. 25. The producers also said, "The show is not announcing plans for a new host at this time."
On Nov. 9, a day after Alex's death, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards appeared on the show and paid tribute to the host. He said, "Over the weekend, we lost our beloved host Alex Trebek. This is an enormous loss for our staff, crew, for his family, for his millions of fans."
Richards continued, "He loved this show and everything it stood for...He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness and for his love of his family."