Everyone Who’s in the Running to Take Over For Alex Trebek on Jeopardy!

No. Nope. Absolutely not.

What is: Are we over the Nov. 8 passing of Alex Trebek? Truth be told, it's going to take a minute for us to accept the loss of America's Canadian dad, the guy with all of the answers who was far too humble to come off as a know-it-all.

"People think because I'm the host of a fairly serious, intelligence-based quiz show that I must know all the answers," he shared with Vulture in a November 2018 interview. "I do—because they're written on a sheet of paper in front of me. And audiences are always surprised when they discover that I like to fix things around the house, that I'm not a nerdy person who spends all his time researching information that might come in handy on Jeopardy!. But I don't mind surprising people in that way."

He also didn't mind being pigeonholed as the face of Jeopardy!, the quiz show he'd helmed since it was rebooted in 1984.