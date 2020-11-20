The CW Will Say Goodbye to This Superhero Series After Season 4

Related : Cress Williams Is "Excited" to Play "Black Lightning"

Jefferson Pierce just got a little less powerful.

On Friday, Nov. 20, the CW announced that Black Lightning will come to an end after it airs its forth and final season in February 2021. Starring Prison Break alum Cress Williams as the titular superhero (a.k.a. Pierce), it follows a high school principal who decides to slip on his evil-fighting bodysuit after a local gang causes some trouble with an A+ student. Notably, it's remembered as the first DC superhero series with a Black lead.

While the exact reason for the cancelation has not been provided, showrunner Salim Akil did take to Instagram to thank the Black Lightning family.

"When we first started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the super hero genre," Akil wrote. "The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities."