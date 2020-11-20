Stranger Things Has a Ton of New Faces for Season 4: Meet the New Castmembers

Related : Noah Scnapp & Gaten Matarazzo Stay Tight Lipped About "Stranger Things"

The Stranger Things gang is heading back to Hawkins, and this time, they'll be joined by some fresh—and freakishly familiar—faces.

Ahead of the highly anticipated fourth season, the Netflix sci fi series just revealed a slew of new stars joining the cast, as well as the characters they are set to portray.

Per the show's official Instagram, Robert Englund, best known for the iconic role of Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, will portray Victor Creel, a "disturbed and intimidating man" who is "imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital."

Eduardo Franco will play Argyle, a much-needed BFF for Charlie Heaton's character Jonathan. The pizza delivery boy is described as a "fun-loving stoner."

Harry Potter alum Jamie Campbell Bower will head to the Netflix show as Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital, while Sherman Augustus will join the cast as Lt. Colonel Sullivan, a "no-nonsense man."

New teens will also be introduced. Mason Dye joins the cast as the "handsome, rich athlete" Jason Carver, while Joseph Quinn heads to Hawkins High as Eddie, president of the school's official D&D Club.

Also in the mix are two new Russian characters. Tom Wlaschiha will play a "charming" Russian prison guard named Dmitri, while Nikola Djuricko will portray Yuri, an "unpredictable" smuggler who just so happens to love crunchy style peanut butter.