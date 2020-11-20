Stranger Things Has a Ton of New Faces for Season 4: Meet the New Castmembers

The Stranger Things gang is heading back to Hawkins, and this time, they'll be joined by some fresh—and freakishly familiar—faces.
Ahead of the highly anticipated fourth season, the Netflix sci fi series just revealed a slew of new stars joining the cast, as well as the characters they are set to portray.
Per the show's official Instagram, Robert Englund, best known for the iconic role of Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, will portray Victor Creel, a "disturbed and intimidating man" who is "imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital."
Eduardo Franco will play Argyle, a much-needed BFF for Charlie Heaton's character Jonathan. The pizza delivery boy is described as a "fun-loving stoner."
Harry Potter alum Jamie Campbell Bower will head to the Netflix show as Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital, while Sherman Augustus will join the cast as Lt. Colonel Sullivan, a "no-nonsense man."
New teens will also be introduced. Mason Dye joins the cast as the "handsome, rich athlete" Jason Carver, while Joseph Quinn heads to Hawkins High as Eddie, president of the school's official D&D Club.
Also in the mix are two new Russian characters. Tom Wlaschiha will play a "charming" Russian prison guard named Dmitri, while Nikola Djuricko will portray Yuri, an "unpredictable" smuggler who just so happens to love crunchy style peanut butter.
The new crop of Stranger Things cast members hinted at what's in store for the show's fourth season has in store. While the show will still follow now young teens Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and the rest of the crew as they explore all sorts of high school drama, it's clear their days of conspiracies and the Upside Down are nowhere near over.
The little we do know about Stranger Things' upcoming season reveals there's a lot to be excited about—including the return of Hopper, played by David Harbour. When we last saw Hopper, it was unclear if he was dead or alive. Now, it seems evident that, as many fans suspected, he was the "American" kidnapped by Russians at the end of season three, as many fans suspected.
"Although it's not all good news for our ‘American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other," Stranger Things' creators Ross and Matt Duffer said in a statement. "Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything."
They added that season four will be the show's "biggest and most frightening season yet."
With Freddy Krueger in the mix, that certainly makes sense!