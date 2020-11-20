Real Housewives of New York City's Luann de Lesseps Reveals Her New Boyfriend

Ladies and gentlemen, it's not about Tom!

Luann de Lesseps appears to be off the market after confirming a new romance on the Nov. 18 episode of the Ex Appeal podcast. During her latest interview, the Real Housewives of New York City star confirmed she is dating Hamptons trainer Garth Wakeford.

"We actually met on the dating app," Luann, 55, told hosts Jenn Lahmers and Julien Marlon. "He lives locally in the Hamptons...We took it very slow because it's a pandemic but it's been a nice thing to happen during a pandemic—to meet someone you like."

When the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer first saw pictures of Garth on the dating app, she thought, "Oh, he is too good to be true." But after meeting up, Luann said, "'Oh, my God! He's exactly what he looks like on the app.' He's tall, he's handsome, he looks like a Viking."

Photographers also spotted the pair leaving Tutto Il Giorno in Sag Harbor together earlier this month.