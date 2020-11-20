Max Ehrich Accuses Demi Lovato of "Exploiting" Their Breakup for "Clout"

Max Ehrich has a few words for Demi Lovato.

In a series of Instagram comments, the 29-year-old actor shared how he really felt after the 28-year-old singer joked about their engagement and subsequent breakup at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. He brought it up to his ex publicly after Lovato posted a picture of herself rocking a chic pink suit and dramatic new 'do on Friday, Nov. 20. While many followers praised the two-time Grammy nominee's haircut in the comments, Ehrich had other things on his mind.

"Exploiting our breakup for clout at PCA is not chill," he wrote in the comments section. He also told the artist to "stop talking about me on award shows. Thanks."

While hosting the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15. At the beginning of the show, the "Sorry Not Sorry" star briefly poked fun at their whirlwind romance and split during her opening monologue. She recalled how 2020 "started out amazing" with her performances at the Grammys and the Super Bowl, but then "COVID hit and everything shut down."