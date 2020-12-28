These Are the Celebrity Weddings We Can't Wait to See in 2021

Watch : J.Lo's Daughter Reveals Song She'll Probably Sing at Mom's Wedding

As is the case with most things in 2020—travel plans, up-close-and-personal relationships, our waistlines—the wedding industry has taken a hit.

With interstate travel and oversize gatherings deemed largely unsafe due to the still-raging coronavirus pandemic, most prospective brides and grooms realized they were too wedded to their original visions to attempt a pared-down version of their nuptials. And suddenly the race was on to lock in a suitable 2021 date.

Some found the thin silver lining, like former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, who recently told The Knot that tacking an extra 11 months onto her already four-year engagement with Jordan Rodgers meant they had time to fine-tune their plans for a destination wedding outside Santa Barbara, Calif.

"Before we made the decision to postpone, there were a few little things that we were still trying to figure out," she explained of the vineyard affair. "We want it to be like this sort of weekend celebration—different activities our guests could do leading up to the actual day of the wedding. We hadn't pinpointed exactly what we wanted that to look like."