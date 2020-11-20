Bobby Brown Breaks His Silence on Son Bobby Jr.'s Death

Related : Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Jr. Dead at Age 28

Bobby Brown is expressing his grief after his son, Bobby Brown Jr., died on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The R&B singer broke his silence on Thursday, Nov. 19, by saying he is "devastated" after his 28-year-old son passed away.

In a statement obtained by E! News, Bobby said, "Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain."

His lawyer, Christopher Brown, explained that Bobby Brown Jr. was "not feeling well" a couple days before his death and had "flu-like symptoms." Christopher said, "This is a tragic loss and we will be let the authorities conduct their investigation of his death."

He asked fans to "respect the family's privacy," adding there will be no further comments.

Los Angeles police told E! News on Wednesday that they responded to a medical emergency report and authorities found a dead body at the scene when they arrived.