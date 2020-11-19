Emma Watson and Boyfriend Leo Robinton Spotted for the First Time in Months

After months of staying out of the spotlight, Harry Potter alum Emma Watson was seen this week with her love Leo Robinton.

E! News obtained photos of Emma and Leo grabbing coffee in London's Primrose Hill on Nov. 18. It was a rare public outing for the couple, who were first spotted kissing in October 2019. After the initial photos of the couple went public, the Little Women actress claimed in an interview with British Vogue that she was not in a relationship.

"I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel," she said in the interview. "I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.' It took me a long time, but I'm very happy. I call it being self-partnered."

It's possible that Emma's interview was conducted before she began seriously dating the California businessman. She later told E!'s The Rundown at the premiere of Little Women in December that she was surprised her "self-partnered" statement went viral in the first place.