Bobby Brown Jr.'s Girlfriend Says She Lost Her "Soul Mate" After His Death

Following the untimely dead of Bobby Brown's 28-year-old son, Bobby Jr., the late singer's purported girlfriend has spoken out about the sudden loss.

By Samantha Schnurr Nov 19, 2020 7:32 PMTags
Bobby BrownCeleb KidsCelebrities
Loved ones are mourning the sudden loss of Bobby Brown Jr.

On Nov. 18, news broke that Bobby Brown's 28-year-old son had died. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that authorities responded to a report of a medical emergency on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene, they found a person dead. However, the identity of the deceased was not disclosed. E! News has reached out to Bobby Sr.'s attorney for comment.

Meanwhile, tributes to the singer have been pouring in, including from his purported girlfriend, Anna Reed. Early Nov. 19, she tweeted, "The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate."

While the two sparsely posted about each other, Anna did share a photo of them together in a Nov. 14 tweet, captioned, "My baby."

The pair also got flirty in the Instagram comments of one of her September Instagram posts. After she captioned her picture, "Pretty in Pink," Bobby Jr. replied with, "Pretty in everything."

The late star's older brother Landon Brown confirmed Bobby Jr.'s passing with an Instagram tribute late Wednesday. "I love you forever King," he captioned a black-and-white photo of his beloved sibling. 

Bobby Jr.'s death marks the latest tragedy in Bobby Sr.'s life. In 2012, his ex-wife Whitney Houston was found unresponsive in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Just three years later, their daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown was found in a similar situation, ultimately passing away after being in a coma for several months. 

More recently, Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina's former boyfriend, died on Jan. 1 at the age of 30. The cause of his death was later ruled accidental heroin toxicity

