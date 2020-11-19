Bobby Brown Jr.'s Girlfriend Says She Lost Her "Soul Mate" After His Death

Related : Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Jr. Dead at Age 28

Loved ones are mourning the sudden loss of Bobby Brown Jr.

On Nov. 18, news broke that Bobby Brown's 28-year-old son had died. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that authorities responded to a report of a medical emergency on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene, they found a person dead. However, the identity of the deceased was not disclosed. E! News has reached out to Bobby Sr.'s attorney for comment.

Meanwhile, tributes to the singer have been pouring in, including from his purported girlfriend, Anna Reed. Early Nov. 19, she tweeted, "The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate."

While the two sparsely posted about each other, Anna did share a photo of them together in a Nov. 14 tweet, captioned, "My baby."

The pair also got flirty in the Instagram comments of one of her September Instagram posts. After she captioned her picture, "Pretty in Pink," Bobby Jr. replied with, "Pretty in everything."