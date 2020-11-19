TikTok’s Charli D'Amelio and Sister Dixie Under Fire After Controversial YouTube Video

Related : TikTok's Highest Paid Stars: Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio & More

Charli D'Amelio might not be able to dance her way out of this one.

On Monday, Nov. 16, the debut episode of her family's new video series Dinner With The D'Amelios was released and featured popular YouTuber James Charles as its first guest. However, it appears viewers were more focused on Charlie and her sister Dixie D'Amelio's behavior more than anything else.

After private chef Aaron May served a giant plate of paella, Dixie looked repulsed by one of the ingredients, a snail. She tasted it then turned around and gagged. "Don't be so dramatic," her dad Marc D'Amelio said, leading James to ask, "Is she being real?" Dixie then proceeded to leave the room and throw up as mom Heidi D'Amelio remarked, "Classic Dixie." Meanwhile, 16-year-old Charli asked, "Do we have any Dino Nuggets?"

After Dixie returned to the table, she explained that the dish was "good, but then there was a salty part on it that was not good," adding, "it tastes like chicken, and then I tried the salty part and everything came up." Turning to chef Aaron, she said, "You have a child, what do you, like, think is going to happen?"