Rihanna's Latest Hair Transformation Features a Mullet You Have to See to Believe

Rihanna's the only girl in the world who could pull off this look.

In the middle of quarantine, the music superstar stepped out for a rare dinner outing on Nov.17. As the 32-year-old headed to celebrity hot-spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., photographers spotted her with a brand-new hairstyle. Oh yes, ladies and gentlemen: Rihanna is rocking a mullet!

The singer arrived at the empty restaurant around midnight local time sporting a comfortable graphic t-shirt featuring a marijuana leaf logo. She completed her look with printed green and white pants, white heels and sunglasses.

Rihanna's hairstylist Yusef was also there to enjoy the late-night meal with his close friend. However, he has yet to share any details about his client's latest hair transformation.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Rihanna has used her voice online to encourage her fans and followers to vote. She also worked hard to pull off an unforgettable fashion show.