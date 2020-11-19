Why The Hills Made Dan Levy "Take a Hiatus" From Watching Reality TV

Related : Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie

Breaks from reality TV are sometimes needed, just ask Dan Levy.

During a virtual Nov. 18 interview on The Tonight Show, the Canadian actor shared why he had to take a mini vacation from reality television shows prior to creating The Hills-inspired Schitt's Creek.

"I worked in reality TV before I did [Schitt's Creek]. I was working on MTV with The Hills for a long time, a show that some people might know," the Emmy winner told Jimmy Fallon. "And I was doing the after show for The Hills. And when you work so closely with a reality television show, and I loved The Hills, but it kind of takes the magic out of the experience of watching reality television ‘cause you kind of end up knowing too much about how it works."

Dan, who was also featured in People's Sexiest Man Alive issue as "Sexiest Man in Quarantine" continued, "So I had to take like a long hiatus and then quarantine happened, and I had quite literally watched every show on television, and so I finally just resolved myself to just accepting the fact that I only have reality TV left. Not to diminish the genre, but it started, and then it became a problem."