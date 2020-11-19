The Masked Singer Unmasks the Serpent and Whatchamacallit

Somehow, this season of The Masked Singer is already winding down.

Two singers went home tonight as Group B returned for one last battle and only two Group B singers get to head to the Super Six—Seahorse and Crocodile. Serpent and Whatchamacallit were sent home tonight, and we certainly had not guessed who they were even if some of the panelists managed it.

Whatchamacallit was the first to take off his mask, and Ken Jeong has never been so exuberant. For once, he was right on the money with his guess of rapper and athlete Lonzo Ball.

The Serpent was a bit more surprising, since many people have assumed all season that he was a Hamilton cast member or someone of that sort of Broadway caliber. But actually, as Nicole Scherzinger guessed correctly, he's a real-life surgeon named Dr. Elvis Francois who went viral earlier on in the pandemic for performing "Imagine." He and Nicole later performed a song together (virtually), which helped her figure out who he was.