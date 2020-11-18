YouTube Star Logan Paul Fiercely Defends Harry Styles Over Dress Controversy

Believe it or not, Logan Paul says he is all for Harry Styles wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue.
On this week's episode of his podcast Impaulsive, the controversial YouTuber brought up the historic magazine cover to his co-hosts George Janko and Mike Majlak, sparking an intense debate over what it means to be "manly." To the surprise of many Twitter users, Logan was arguing in support of the Fine Line artist's style and even made valid points about the importance of "challenging social norms."
The conversation popped off when Logan pulled up the photo and George remarked, "It ain't manly, bro."
In response, Logan questioned, "Bro, why? What is ‘manly' to you? What does it mean? Is manly being comfortable in your own skin and being comfortable with who you are, regardless of what you're wearing?"
George said that he had no problem with people wanting to "venture out and try new things." In fact, he said he thinks it's "great for people not to judge other people," but Logan took issue with that because he felt George was judging Harry.
"You guys are making this something it's not. You're the type of people that look at it and are like, 'No, men gotta be men and they can't wear dresses'," Logan asserted, later adding, "I'm listening to you telling me you don't want to judge people and then watching you judge people."
Soon after, the discussion devolved into a bitter back and forth, with George and Mike accusing Logan of getting "combative" and trying to "force" his opinion on them. As George put it, "You just assaulted me."
Not long after that, the boys changed the subject to avoid further tension.
While they've moved on, the internet can't stop talking about what happened between the Impaulsive hosts, and for good reason.
One Twitter user pointed out, "if anyone wondered what gas lighting was this is the perfect example of gas lighting. as for logan paul, he did right by not only refuting toxic masculinity, but talking about it when he has a young audience. logan paul doing right and we love to see it."
Another person commented, "I never once thought I'd utter these words but... I agree with Logan Paul."
The 25-year-old has previously been the subject of controversy on multiple occasions.
In 2017, the vlogger faced serious backlash after posting a YouTube video of his visit to Aokigahara, a forest in Japan that is referred to as "suicide forest." The footage appeared to feature a deceased person, who had presumably taken their own life. At the time, he apologized in a video, saying, "I didn't do it for views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the Internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity. That's never the intention. I intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention and while I thought 'if this video saves just ONE life, it'll be worth it,' I was misguided by shock and awe, as portrayed in the video. I still am."
Logan claimed to have learned his lesson, but he was back in the national spotlight in 2019 after vowing to "go gay" for a month. GLAAD called out the YouTuber for trivializing the matter, to which Logan asked if they'd join him on his podcast.
But Logan has had other moments, brief as they may be, of wisdom. This summer, he made a powerful statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. He told his followers, "One of my biggest learnings from all of this and I am embarrassed that it has taken me 25 years to realize this: It is not enough to be 'not racist'. You have to be anti-racist."