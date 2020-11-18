High School Musical: The Series: The Holiday Special Has a Delightful New Trailer

How many holiday specials is too many holiday specials? To quote Mean Girls, the limit does not exist.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is adding its hat to the ring with its own holiday special this December, and a new trailer gives a glimpse at the joy to come from the Disney+ series.

The special features 13 performances (all of which can also be found on High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack), mostly of holiday classics with a couple surprises thrown in. Star Joshua Bassett wrote his own holiday song, "The Perfect Gift,' which he performs in the special, and you'll also get a sneak peek at "Something In the Air," a performance from season two of HSMTMTS.

You can hear snippets of the songs in the trailer, which also features the cast promising "laughs, a Santa hat or two, a whole lot of music, and dreidels." Plus, which cast member is most likely on Santa's naughty list? Everyone seems to be in agreement about one particular leading man.