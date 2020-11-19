Elizabeth Berkley Promises New Saved By the Bell Will Give O.G. Fans All the Feels

We're going back to Bayside!

Peacock's reimagined version of Saved By the Bell is almost here and Elizabeth Berkley is spilling exciting season one scoop ahead of the Nov. 25 premiere.

"It was so surreal to be back at Bayside. From the graduation episode, the last time I had the gift of being in those hallways with red lockers was on Jimmy Fallon when we did a skit with him," Berkley told E! News exclusively. "In that skit a few years ago, we were in the garb that we wore as kids. There was somethign really magical about dropping back into these hallways now. It is what you would call a full-circle moment, for sure."

She added, "To get to come back with a whole new generation of kids and to get to kind of usher them in to this new experience in this new role was really, really profound and amazing."