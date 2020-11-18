Jennifer Lopez Recalls Learning Her Kids "Weren't Fine With" Parts of Their Lives

Related : Jennifer Lopez Named 2020 Pop Culture Innovator by WSJ

As an actress, singer, businesswoman and all-around icon, Jennifer Lopez seems like she has it all. But juggling her career and motherhood isn't always easy.

In WSJ. Magazine's November Innovator Issue, the 51-year-old superstar recalled an honest conversation she had with her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme Muñiz, about their lives. The topic came up after Lopez, who was recently named the publication's 2020 Pop Culture Innovator, was asked about what she's learned in quarantine.

"I actually loved being home and having dinner with the kids every night, which I hadn't done in probably—ever," she replied. "And the kids kind of expressed to me, like, the parts that they were fine with about our lives and the parts they weren't fine with."

Lopez called the conversation "a real eye-opener and a reassessment" of "what was working and what wasn't working."

"You thought you were doing OK, but you're rushing around and you're working and they're going to school and we're all on our devices," she continued. "We're providing this awesome life for them, but at the same time, they need us. They need us in a different way. We have to slow down and we have to connect more. And, you know, I don't want to miss things. And I realized, 'God. I would have missed that if I wasn't here today.'"