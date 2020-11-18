Harry Styles the Dog Sitter? The Crown’s Emma Corrin Reveals Her Unlikely Connection to the Star

Related : "The Crown's" Princess Diana Emma Corrin Talks Pressure

One fifth of One Direction. Solo artist. Bonafide movie star. Vogue cover model. And now, celebrity dog sitter?

It seems that "Golden" boy Harry Styles has mastered a new skill and, yes, it involves one very special "Sweet Creature."

The Crown breakout star Emma Corrin revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Harry did, in fact, babysit her dog, who is named Spencer.

Emma dished on her poochy connection to the singer, as seen in E! News' exclusive first-look clip of the Tuesday, Nov. 17, episode.

"He once dog sat for me," she told Jimmy Fallon. "I was having dinner and know where he lives, and he looked after Spencer for me."

But it was a one-time gig, and Emma has a pretty good idea as to why. She explained, "He hasn't done it again and I think it's because, halfway through the meal, I got a message that just said, ‘He won't stop farting. Is this normal?'"