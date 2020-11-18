Let Us Give Thanks For Sterling K. Brown's This Is Us Strip Tease

Related : Mandy Moore Says PCA Win Is Unexpected & Teases "This Is Us"

A lot of things may suck right now, but not all the things.

Some things—especially some things on television—are very, very good. While Grey's Anatomy is out here giving us Patrick Dempsey as McDreamy, This Is Us has Randall (Sterling K. Brown) doing a full-on strip tease. Sure, it was a mortifying moment that came at the end of a livestream with his constituents when Malik (Asante Blackk) was supposed to have cut the feed, but it could have gone so much worse.

As it was, it was great—the kind of accidental Zoom vid that we'd be happy to accidentally witness, even from a city councilman. It absolutely does help that Sterling K. Brown looks like Sterling K. Brown and has enough charm to sustain most people for a very long time, Buzzfeed memes or no Buzzfeed memes.

Of course Randall's little strip tease went viral, but it wasn't his abs that caught the attention of an older Vietnamese man at the end of the episode. Instead, that still unnamed man was more concerned with the fact that Randall gave a shoutout to his biological father, William Hill.