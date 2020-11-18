@BarbieStyle Shares Her Meaningful Holiday Gift Picks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Come on Barbie, let's go holiday shopping!

Instagram influencer @BarbieStyle is truly a modern woman who knows how to balance her professional roles as well as spending quality time with friends and family. With all of her expertise in the fashion and lifestyle sectors, we figured Barbie could help us out with holiday shopping because the struggle is real when it comes to picking out the perfect gift.

"Get creative and collect your gift giving inspo from unlikely places," Barbie advised E!. "Treat your friends, family and colleagues to the little pleasures they may not purchase, or think of, on their own!"