MasterChef Junior's Ben Watkins Dead at 14 After Cancer Battle

The world has lost a rising star.

Ben Watkins, who competed on MasterChef Junior and instantly became a fan favorite, has passed away at the age of 14. According to The Chicago Tribune, the teen died on Monday, Nov. 14 after a battle with cancer at the Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

Ben was surrounded by his loved ones and his massive Marvel Comics collection, the publication reported. "Ben, you know that your life has the beginnings of a real-life Marvel Comics character," his uncle and legal guardian, Anthony Edwards, said per The Chicago Tribune.

"We were praying for a different outcome," Anthony shared. "But Ben's lungs could no longer give him the air he needed to breathe. It's been devastating."

Per the GoFundMe page, which had been set up in Ben's honor earlier this year, he was "diagnosed with a rare illness called Angiomatoid Fibrous Histiocytoma, a soft tissue tumor usually in children and young adults."