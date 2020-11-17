Revisiting Isaiah Washington and Katherine Heigl's Drama and More Famous Feuds

Their time on Grey's Anatomy may be long over, but Isaiah Washington and Katherine Heigl's drama is just resurfacing.
On Monday, Nov. 16, the 57-year-old actor took to Twitter with a message directed at the 41-year-old actress.
"This woman once proclaimed that I should 'never' be allowed to speak publicly again," he tweeted along with a photo of Heigl. "The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech."
It's unclear what led Washington to share the post now. Although, it's no secret the two former co-stars have bad blood.
In 2007, Heigl called out Washington for allegedly using a homophobic slur towards fellow cast member T.R. Knight.
"Katherine stood up for her close friend twice when Isaiah publicly outed him and called him a f----t. That's hate talk, not free speech," a source close to Heigl told E! News. "She is proud that she stood up for him. Katherine is and always will be an advocate and ally to the LGBTQ community."
According to People, Washington was asked about an alleged on-set incident between him and Knight in the Golden Globes press room that year. Washington reportedly told Access Hollywood he "did not call T.R. a f----t" and that the alleged encounter "never happened."
"There is no way I could do anything so vile, and so horrible not only to a castmate, but to a fellow human being," he said, per the magazine.
Heigl, who called Knight her "best friend," then criticized Washington. "I'm going to be really honest right now, he needs to just not speak in public. Period," she told Access Hollywood's Shaun Robinson, per People. "I'm sorry, that did not need to be said. I'm not OK with it."
According to Entertainment Weekly, which published an interview with Washington days after fans learned he would not be returning to the show, the actor later issued an apology statement and filmed a P.S.A. for GLAAD that aired during a Grey's Anatomy rerun. When asked how he thought this would impact his career, Washington said he "can only apologize so many times" and "can only accept so much responsibility." He also said that "all the players involved have taken care of what we needed to take care of in-house" and that "the media took it in a different direction."
"I just hope people can understand in the industry and otherwise that it's a horrible misunderstanding what transpired with our show and it was blown out of proportion," he said at one point. "If the naysayers out there feel that some justice has been served and that they're happy with the outcome, so be it. It's incumbent on me to take what I do, do it well, grow from the experience, and move on."
Washington and Heigl's exchange isn't the first celebrity feud. To look back at other stars' disputes, see the gallery below.