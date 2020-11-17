Harry Styles' Mom Embraces His Vogue Cover Amid Dress Criticism

Related : Harry Styles' "Vogue" Cover Outfit Is Under Attack

When it comes to wearing what he wants, Harry Styles has inspiration very close to home: his mom.

During a remote appearance on the British daytime show Lorraine, the singer's mother Anne Twist made it clear the star's controversial Vogue cover—which was the first one of a solo man in the magazine's history—is perfectly fine with her. Amid criticism over Harry appearing on the cover of the December issue in a dress, Anne agreed with host Lorraine Kelly when Lorraine insisted that people should "wear whatever you like."

As Anne responded, "Absolutely." She also shed some light on the "Golden" performer's earliest fashion influences and growing up alongside sister Gemma Styles. "I think maybe I had something to do with it," Anne said, "because I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with them when they were smaller, which [Gemma] hated, but Harry always embraced."



As the proud mom simply put it, "Who doesn't love playing dress-up?"