Step Up Your Holiday Game With Nicky Hilton's Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Nicky Hilton is busy as ever in 2020, designing a feminine shoe collection with French Sole (whose pairs make for a great holiday gift) and fully embracing the mom life. We caught up with her to talk her best holiday gift ideas for 2020 that her family would love and more.
What is your best advice for gift giving this season?
NH: I always try and gift something that I know the person will love and appreciate. Food is always a great gift for new parents. My daughter was born five days before Christmas and I'll never forget when my friend sent a huge box of doughnuts. I was so exhausted and hungry—it really hit the spot.
What is your favorite part about celebrating the holidays?
NH: My favorite part of the holidays is being with my family. We usually spend it in L.A. at my parents' home. This year will be my baby niece Milou's first Christmas which is sweet.
Hear all about Hilton's gift recommendations below!
Alice + Olivia Kitty Puff Sleeve Cardigan
"Love how feminine and pretty this sweater is. Perfect gift for any of the ladies in my life."
Lucky Black Suede
"I'm a very superstitious person. I love having good luck symbols on me."
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
"My hairdresser told me this is ‘the Ferrari of flat irons.'"
The Counter Top Rack
"This sustainable spice rack is perfect for the chef in the family."
L'Agence Chamberlain Houndstooth Blazer
"A sophisticated blazer can make any outfit look polished. Love a fun print like this houndstooth."
U Beauty Super Smart Hydrator
"A great beauty product is always a fun gift to give or receive. I'm loving this serum for tightening and brightening."
Apparis Ariel Faux Fur Fingerless Gloves
"Paris [Hilton] is obsessed with fingerless gloves so these are perfect for her. I also love that this brand only uses sustainable and cruelty-free fabrics."
Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Satchel
"My mom would love this chic mini bag!"
Ronny Kobo Marissa Dress
"Love a short dress in a jewel tone—especially during the holidays. Perfect for New Year's Eve!"
Elsa Nightgown for Girls–Frozen 2
"Anything Frozen is always a hit with my girls!"
Up next, 20+ holiday 2020 beauty gift sets you'll want to give and receive. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!