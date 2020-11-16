Tyler Cameron Shuts Down Hannah Brown Rumors as He Spends Time With Model Elizabeth Turner

Related : Tyler Cameron Is Single & Not Ready to Mingle

Tyler Cameron is setting the record straight.

Over the weekend, the reality TV personality candidly discussed his love life during a podcast interview on Chicks in the Office. The former Bachelorette contestant also took a moment to address his relationship status with Hannah Brown.

Simply put, he said, "We're friends."

Tyler admitted that he and Hannah "definitely played" into their off-the-charts chemistry and the romance rumors they sparked earlier this year. However, the Florida native explained that it's been interesting to see his dating life displayed in the spotlight. But he said he understands fans' need to know who he is seeing.

"We went on a show that was known for dating. And everyone feels entitled to your dating life now," he shared about his and Hannah's new normal. "I will be happy to show you guys my dating life and share it with you... but I gotta get a date. I gotta get a girlfriend!"