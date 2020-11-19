Bethenny Frankel's Holiday Gift Guide Will Win Over Your Girlfriends

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Deck the halls with B!

The holiday season is officially here and Bethenny Frankel is ready to celebrate with the ones she loves.

"We love the holidays and go all out at our house," the Just B podcast host exclusively shared with E! News. "Pulling down the boxes of decorations from the basement shelves is this huge moment in our season. My daughter and I both put on Santa outfits and we transform the house with wreaths, trees and decorations."

The next few weeks will also be all about shopping and finding the perfect gift. Whether you're looking for a tasty snack or fashionable outfit, the philanthropist and entrepreneur has some suggestions below. And just remember elves: Enjoy the season!

"Being able to spend as much time with my daughter as I have in the last six months has been an incredible, priceless gift," Bethenny shared. "And during the holidays we love to go ice skating....ice skating and hot chocolate...that's a perfect memory to create."