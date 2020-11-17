You Have to Check Out Everything Cazzie David Spilled About Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s Romance

Related : Did Ariana Grande Call Out Ex Pete Davidson in "Positions"?

While breakups are universal, none are quite like the one Cazzie David experienced in 2018.

Just days after the comedian and actress ended her two-year relationship with Pete Davidson, her ex-boyfriend instantly became half of one of the biggest celebrity couplings in recent history. Within a six-month span, the Saturday Night Live star and superstar Ariana Grande began dating, got matching tattoos, gushed about their one-of-a-kind, soul-shifting love and then broke up. (And did we mention there was a hit song and album to come out of it all, too?) But while they were very publicly living out their love story, David was privately coping with her heartbreak—until now.

Though neither Davidson nor Grande are named in the book, it's pretty clear which whirlwind and much publicized romance David—the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David—is writing about in No One Asked For This, her new collection of essays that was released on Nov. 17. And how all of the breathless reports made her feel

"My panic and shame were so far past overdrive, I couldn't articulate what it was I was even feeling," she wrote. "The fact that people were talking about me at all, let alone talking about me being dumped on such a large scale, was a nightmare my psyche was not equipped to handle."