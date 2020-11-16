Dancing With the Stars' Jeannie Mai "Getting Stronger" 2 Weeks After Hospitalization

Jeannie Mai continues to take steps forward in her recovery.
Two weeks after The Real co-host announced that she was dropping out of Dancing With the Stars because of an emergency surgery, fans are receiving another update. In an Instagram posted on Monday, Nov. 16, Jeannie revealed the special family member who is helping her feel better each and everyday.
"Getting stronger with each day," she shared. "And biggest thanks to my helper, Nurse @themamamai for ....not helping so much. I LOVE AND MISS MAI FAM!!!!!"
In the post, Jeannie shared a video of her mom—known to fans as Mama Mia—playing dress up as she tried to brighten up her 41-year-old daughter's day.
It's been an unforgettable month for the TV personality who was receiving high scores with her DWTS partner Brandon Armstrong before having to exit the ABC dance competition. While appearing on The Real, her fiancé Jeezy tried to shed some light on what led up to her condition.
According to the rapper, Jeannie received steroids for pain she was having in her throat. While it initially helped, the discomfort unfortunately returned. Soon after, the TV personality was having difficulty breathing, which was when the couple grew concerned. They later learned she had an abscess blocking her airway.
"I took her to the emergency room and they found something, but they didn't know," Jeezy recalled on Nov. 12. "The doctor immediately looked at her and said 'You're done with Dancing With the Stars. You're done. If you don't get it fixed right now, you could lose your life.' For me, that was real."
Since her surgery, Jeannie has received support from fans, followers and more than a few famous friends. One of the most heartfelt posts came from Brandon who praised his DWTS partner for her talents in and out of the ballroom.
"JEANNIE!" he wrote. "I'm so sorry this happened to you! You don't deserve it! Your journey on this show was so special so unique and so inspiring! I loved EVERY SINGLE WEEK that we got to go through this together! I hope I helped give you an experience that you'll remember forever! We share a lot of good times, tough times and all the times in between but mainly, a lot of laughs! Mainly you laughing at me but hey I'll take it!"
"Thank you for giving me such an amazing season!" Brandon continued. "We will all be praying for a speedy recovery! #teamdreamofjeannie always!"