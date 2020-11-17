RHOC Preview: Emily & Gina Think Elizabeth's No-Sex Relationship Is "So Weird"

Is Elizabeth Lyn Vargas really serious about her relationship?
In this exclusive clip from Wednesday, Nov. 18's all-new The Real Housewives of Orange County, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter try to figure out how Elizabeth really feels about her boyfriend, Jimmy.
The conversation comes after a "dark" bus ride where Gina informed the group that there'd be "no tequila at the party."
Then, Gina goes on to highlight that Kelly Dodd made an "insensitive" comment. In response to this, Emily quips, "Have you met Kelly?"
Gina notes, "I know, but it's like, my god, this is a really big deal."
Apparently, per Shane Simpson, the jokes made were about "someone that has a real struggle or challenge." We're guessing they're referring to Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who revealed she's an alcoholic in the premiere episode.
At this point, newcomer Elizabeth is dragged into the drama…
"I'm actually surprised at Elizabeth," Gina comments. "Is she drinking or isn't she drinking? She said she was."
Emily seems equally confused as "sometimes [she] can't figure out what [Elizabeth]'s saying."
"Elizabeth and I went to the sauna the other day and she was telling me that she wanted to get her eggs frozen, 'cause she thought she might want to have a child," Emily shares. "But she's with Jimmy, and she introduces Jimmy as like her boyfriend. So then I'm like, 'Does he want to have kids too?' And she said, 'No, I don't think so.'"
Jumping in once more, Shane says Jimmy "made it clear" that "he wasn't interested" in having a baby.
According to Emily, Elizabeth is considering artificial insemination.
Gina asks, "But then, what is she going to do with Jimmy?"
Unsure of what's going on, Emily wonders if Jimmy is "a boyfriend" or more of a casual companion.
"There's a lot of weird stuff going on there," Gina adds.
Case in point: Kelly told Emily that Elizabeth and Jimmy "don't have sex."
"I know," Gina says. "It's so weird."
In a confessional, Gina further states, "You have to have sex to have a baby. Do it. Make the baby."
Eager for clarity, Gina declares that she's "going to ask" Elizabeth about her romantic life.
